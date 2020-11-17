Louisiana’s AG leads push for Supreme Court to reconsider Pennsylvania mail-in ballots deadline

LAFAYETTE, La. — Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) is leading the fight for the Supreme Court to reverse the count of certain mail-in ballots.

Louisiana’s Attorney General Jeff Landry is the chairman of the group and says regardless of who the president is, the Pennsylvania Court’s Decision needs to be overturned.

The ruling in question let the state count absentee ballots up to three days after Election Day so long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3 or presumed to be.

Attorney General Jeff Landry has issues with that decision.

“What we’re talking about is courts rewriting the law,” Landry told News 10.

When first addressing the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling against the Republican-led legislature, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “It’s akin to referees getting to change the rules of the game midway through the football game.”

Since judges are not lawmakers but interpreters, in Landry’s opinion and the opinion of attorneys general in nine other states, it was a breach in separation of powers and the United States Supreme Court should step in.

“I think if the United States Supreme Court strikes down the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling, then certainly it brings back into balance the coequal branches,” Landry said.

The 22-page brief argues the high court’s decision left open the door for fraud since mail-in ballots received lacking a postmark, other proof of mailing, or simply illegible were still counted.

Landry said it’s effectively treating two kinds of voters differently asking, “Why is it fair if I decide in Pennsylvania according to the law, that if I’m not in line by 8 P.M., I can’t vote, but yet for some reason my ballot can be handed over, or turned, or through the mailing process some three days later?”

Similar laws were on the books in Kentucky which went to President Trump in the election and faces no lawsuits. The brief largely ignores that fact, instead pointing to other court challenges to extend election day receipt deadlines that failed.

The nation’s highest already heard the case before RAGA’s amicus brief but couldn’t pick a side with a 4-4 vote on the Pennsylvania issue. Newly installed Justice Amy Comey Barrett did not participate, but Landry hopes she’d agree with the Republican lawmakers.

“If the Supreme Court ruled that I think it certainly would be a victory for recalibrating and getting back to the balanced system that written and enshrined in our U.S. constitution and then is replete in additional state constitutions,” Landry argued.

Efforts to discredit Biden’s victory face uphill fights. A federal judge has already dismissed the Trump campaign’s lawsuit to stop vote counts in Philadelphia. Even if Trump were to win the state in a recount, Biden has secured enough wins in other states to keep his title.