Luke Mixon seeks to unseat Sen. John Kennedy in U.S. Senate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Democrat Luke Mixon is looking to unseat U.S. Senator John Kennedy.

Mixon grew up in Central Louisiana as a farmer’s son. He graduated from Bunkie High School then joined the U.S. Naval Academy.

“I had three goals as a young man. I wanted to attend the Naval Academy. I wanted to be a fighter pilot. I wanted to be TOPGUN,” Mixon said. TOPGUN is United States Navy Fighter Weapons School.

He said he was inspired by a grandfather who served as a flight engineer in World War II. Mixon was a fighter pilot for 17 years, graduated TOPGUN, served four deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, earning three medals.

Now he’s looking to represent Louisiana in the United States Senate. He announced his bid to challenge Kennedy in October.

“It’s the right thing to do. It’s never the wrong time to do the right thing. I think our state and nation has been represented poorly by Senator Kennedy,” Mixon said. “He’s more interested in sound bites and partisan. I am more interested in supporting Louisiana.”

Mixon also takes issue with Kennedy’s efforts to reject electors from some disputed states in the 2020 presidential election and his response to the January 6 insurrection.

“John Kennedy took an oath to support and defend the constitution, and on January 6th, he betrayed that oath. He told a dangerous lie and poured gas on the fire by telling hundreds of millions of people that the election was rigged.”

Mixon feels his party will best serve the citizens of Louisiana.

“I feel in recent history the Democrats have done more to advance equal opportunity, and I think they’ve done more to help our most vulnerable citizens,” Mixon said.

“We need a lot of improvement, right? The first is the need for infrastructure, and unfortunately, we saw Senator Kennedy vote against a bill to help Louisiana. For the first time in a long time, we saw bipartisan compromise where 69 United States Senators got together and formed a bill that was going to help those they represent. Here in Louisiana, it was going to rebuild our roads and bridges. It was going to provide Internet access to rural Louisiana, help our children learn, provide clean water and drainage to our cities. Most importantly, it was going to help protect us from these once-in-a-lifetime storms.”

After a distinguished military career, Mixon says his biggest accomplishment is his family. He married his high school sweetheart Renee and has two children.

“People in Louisiana are desperate for change. They are desperate with leaders with character. A leader with integrity. A leader who wants to represent them responsibly, doing what’s best for them and not the politicians.

You can read more about Mixon on his campaign website. Kennedy announced his bid for re-election to a second term in June. The election is on November 8, 2022.