MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Candidates began to enter the race for Mansfield Mayor on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Qualifying is underway for the March 26 election in Louisiana. To qualify for the mayoral race you need to present a valid driver’s license and proof of voter registration at a DeSoto Parish Courthouse.

NBC 6 spoke with some of the candidates Wednesday afternoon.

“I love the people and I know that there’s so many opportunities that we’re missing. And I wanted to add to that opportunity by working together and building a city together and the jobs, the markets; there’s so much we can do to make Mansfield a better place,” said candidate Joseph Hall Jr.

Mayoral candidate Thomas Jones said, “Our community has kinda gone down. We’ve lost businesses. We’ve gone from a city to a town status and I want to invigorate our youth and help to bring them back to build our city.”

The last chance to qualify for the race is Friday at 4:30 p.m.