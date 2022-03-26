MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The race for Mansfield Mayor is headed for a runoff between incumbent John Mayweather and challenger Thomas Jones.

With 100% reporting, Jones had 42.94% of the vote (626 votes) and Mayweather had 34.43% (502).

If there is no majority vote winner in the primary election, the top two candidates go to a run-off election in the April 30 general election.

Jones currently serves on the De Soto Parish Police Jury. Mayweather, first elected in 2018, is seeking his second term.

Voters in Mansfield elected three aldermen Saturday: Christopher Washington Thomas, Victoria “Vicky” Woodley Jackson, and Antonio Washington.