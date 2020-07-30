Mayor of Shreveport delves into abortion issue

Mayor Perkins: “I think a woman, legally has a right to choose.”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of the latest candidates to throw his hat in the ring to challenge Senator Bill Cassidy for his U.S. Senate seat, weighed in on the abortion debate.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, a Democrat that some political analysts believe could mount a formidable challenge, spoke with our Fred Childers on Thursday and was asked if he is pro-life or pro-choice.

“Where I stand, this is a topic that people of good will often differ, this is a very, very personal issue that I think a woman should be consulting with her doctor, her family, and God on that decision”, said Perkins.

When pressed a second time by Childers for a more definitive answer, Perkins replied, “yeah, I think a woman, legally has a right to choose, but in this conversation with how do we value life, and that’s the basis of that particular topic, we got to value life in a whole lot of ways even outside of this. My record shows I’ve talked about childcare, I’ve talked about investing in early childhood development.”

Perkins, a combat veteran, also said he’s a proud gun owner and respects the tradition of gun ownership in America.

Watch the full interview on This Week in Louisiana Politics on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on KSHV 45.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.