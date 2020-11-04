Mayor Perkins and Senator Cassidy react to election results

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday night’s election in Louisiana saw Senator Cassidy win re-election in a big way. It was also a blow to Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, as he did not make a runoff as predicted by some polling.

1,228,661 Louisiana residents voted to reelect Senator Cassidy for his second term, taking home 59 percent of the votes.

“I’m honored. I look forward to working extremely hard for our state and our country for our future,” Cassidy said.

Mayor Perkins came in second with 393,866 votes cast his way and 19 percent of the vote, which was not enough to make it into a run-off.

“Four months ago, running for Senate was not on my radar at all. I was focused on serving the citizens of Shreveport day-in and day-out. I watched as COVID-19 robbed us of our neighbors and loved ones. I watch as small businesses, staples in our community, shutter their doors,” Perkins said.

Cassidy said he was not worried about his challengers going into the race.

“You understand they can vote for you or someone else. You’re going to represent them no matter what and if they turn around a give you their vote then good things happen. So, it wasn’t as though we were worried. We just never took it for granted.”

Perkins thanked his family and supporters and said he’ll continue to fight for the citizens of Shreveport.

“These are very dark times for all of us. But Louisiana our best days are ahead. If we look past our differences and find that common ground, if we work together, we can bring this virus under control and build our economy back stronger.”