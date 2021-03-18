Mayoral candidate Ernest Williams talks about making difference in Town of Many

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The March 20 election will be here in less than 48 hours in northwest Louisiana, and four candidates are on the ballot for the Mayor position in the town of Many.

Democrat Ernest L. Williams, Republican “Mike” Tarver, and Republican Robert Hable are all running to become the new Mayor in Many. Democrat Alderman James D. Kennedy, who has been provisionally serving as Mayor after Kenneth Freeman’s retirement in June 2020, will also be in the running.

Williams, who is a Many, La. native, says with his countless years of military and educational services, he believes he is beyond qualified to fill the position.

“I feel like I can make a difference,” said Democrat mayoral candidate Ernest Williams.

“I know everyone says they can make a difference but I do have a plan. The first thing I would like to do is implement an open-door policy, so everybody could have access to the mayor. I also would like to establish a better working relationship between the mayor and the Many Police Department.”

Williams says his family and love for the town keep him wanting to do more for the people of Many. He also says since the COVID-19 pandemic, he has been staying active in the community to make sure citizens know what’s going on throughout the pandemic and being a source of reliable information to those who can’t find it themselves.