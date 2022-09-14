SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, ten mayoral candidates hoping to lead Shreveport for the next four years spoke to the public at Huntington High School.

Each candidate had two minutes to speak about numerous topics that matter most to citizens. The first topic of discussion during the forum touched on Shreveport water issues.

“We need to look at internal oversight,” said former police officer Tracy Mendels, who is running as a Democrat.

“We have the resources right now. The issues I see are communication,” said local attorney and democratic candidate Lauren Ray Anderson.

Candidates also discussed concerns over crime prevention and ways to keep Shreveport safe.

“To the crime issue, I have a 300-day plan,” said independent candidate and former military police officer Julius Romano.

Incumbent Shreveport Mayor Perkins says the city needs to take a holistic approach to crime.

Louisiana Senator Gregory Tarver said, “How you can prevent crime is by getting jobs and bringing economic development to the city of Shreveport.”

Shreveport City Council member LeVette Fuller believes the city should focus on budgeting.

“What we need to do as a city is reconsider our entire budget format for outcome-based budgeting,” said Fuller.

“We’re talking about budgets, and we’re talking about reducing budgets. We have to streamline things and don’t have recurring costs every year,” said independent candidate Commissioner Mario Chavez.

One candidate admired the children in Shreveport and believed they should be the main focus.

“What we need to do is to make sure is that we’re planning for their future and involving them in the future,” said attorney and former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux. He is a registered Republican.

Residents who attended the forum were happy with the opportunity to learn more about each candidate. Delta Sigma Theta Social Action Chair Gisele Proby-Bryant says it will help locals make a good decision on the best candidate.

“There are so many candidates with so many good platforms. It is important that we get the community in and let them hear what they have to say,” said Proby-Bryant.

“I believe each forum gives a different perspective on what community means to the host, and I think that’s what all of this is all about. I think that whoever the candidate is, that wants this position as mayor, needs to make sure they are reaching out to everyone,” said Shreveport resident Allison Washington.