Milkovich ousted; Republican Milligan wins District 38 State Senate race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The incumbent Louisiana state senator in District 38 is no longer representing that district after a surprising outright win tonight by his Republican challenger.

Democrat John Milkovich managed to garner just 26% of the vote, while Republican Barry Milligan took home 51% to claim the seat.

Milligan, a Captain Shreve grad who earned his MBA from Centenary College, has no political background. This is his first venture into politics after spending more than 30 years in the private business sector.

Milligan ran a campaign on staunch conservative politics with fiscal responsibility being his primary focus.

The democratic vote was largely split in this race with Katrina D. Early receiving 23% of the vote.

Milkovich has served District 38 since 2015, when he defeated Republican Richie Burford for the seat.

His loss also helped Republicans gain a supermajority in the Louisiana Senate.

Click here for election results.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.