SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish School Board is asking voters to renew existing millages in the upcoming April 30 Municipal General Election to support school district operations.

Superintendent of Caddo schools Dr. Lamar Goree is asking the public to support the renewals which he emphasizes will not increase tax bills and that approval will help keep the school system fully operational for ten more years.

Goree says the millage would continue to support district operations including property maintenance, salaries for teachers and support staff, buses, and other costs related to managing the district.

“When you think about any organization losing practically half of its employees, that’s traumatic. So I do think that anything that would prevent this from passing or this not passing would certainly be catastrophic to our community, considering that the people who work here, many work here, we’re the second-largest employer in the parish so, you’re talking about unemployment rates that would be unbelievable,” Goree said.

Early voting begins April 16 and ends April 23. On election day, the polls are open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m

You can view the proposed millage here.

The Bossier Parish school district is also asking voters to renew three tax millages on the April 30 ballot in order to continue funding teacher and employee salaries and maintenance and operations in the growing school system.

“We’re fortunate to be one of the top-performing public school systems in the state, the second-fastest-growing public school in the state, and we are located in one of the fastest-growing parishes in the state,” Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey said in November after the school board voted unanimously its intent to place the propositions on the April ballot.