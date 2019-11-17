Mills beats Gatti in Louisiana State Senate District 36

Robert Mills has defeated incumbent Ryan Gatti in the race for Louisiana State Senate District 36 after what has been a bruising runoff campaign between the two Republicans.

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Robert Mills has defeated incumbent Ryan Gatti in the race for Louisiana State Senate District 36 after what has been a bruising runoff campaign between the two Republicans.

Mills received an endorsement from President Donald Trump, Senator John Kennedy and Congressman Mike Johnson.

Gatti meanwhile was backed by the NRA and the Louisiana Federation of Teachers and School Employees.

Mills maintained a lead throughout the evening and won with 56% of votes.

Watch live special coverage from Your Local Election Headquarters here.

See the latest election results here

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.