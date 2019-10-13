Mills to runoff with Gatti in race for La. Senate Dist. 36

In the race for Louisiana State Senate District 36 the incumbent republican Ryan Gatti faced a major challenge from within his own party courtesy of Robert Mills tonight. But Gatti will survive to fight another day.

Mills garnered 48-percent of the vote, while Gatti totaled 38-percent.

Mills percentage was not enough to win the race outright, and the two republicans candidates will head to a November 16th runoff.

Democratic candidate Mattie Preston received 15-percent of the vote.

The race for the state senate seat has seen plenty of conservative hardball politics with Mills receiving the endorsement of U.S. Senator John Kennedy and U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson.

Gatti meanwhile is being backed by the NRA and the Louisiana Federation of Teachers & School Employees.