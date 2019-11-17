Minden and Springhill voters approve liquor sales

WEBSTER PARISH, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in both Minden and Springhill approved all five propositions on the ballot in each cities related to the sale of alcohol within city limits on Saturday.

Proposition one is for the sale of packaged beer and low-volume alcohol such as wine in stores.

Proposition two is for businesses such as bars to sell beer and low-volume alcohol.

Proposition three covers the sale of any alcohol consumed on the premises, such as bars and daiquiri shops.

Proposition four would allow retail stores and grocery stores to sell any type of packaged alcohol.

Proposition five allows alcohol sales in restaurants only.

