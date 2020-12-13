Monday: Biden one step closer to White House when electoral college votes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President-elect Joe Biden will be one step closer to the White House Monday when the electoral college makes results in every state official.

That will ensure that Biden becomes America’s 46th president. But in an interview with FOX News, President Trump said he still won’t concede, telling FOX News, “They say we lost the election. We didn’t lose.”

Remaining defiant, even after the US Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas that challenged the results in four battleground states that Biden won.

But some Republicans questioned the merits of that challenge.

Louisiana’s Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy said, “This is the constitution, and this is the law, and this is how it breaks out and the courts have ruled that President Biden is our next president.”

But undaunted Trump supporters rallied overnight again in Washington, drawing counter protesters as well.

Meanwhile …both sides in congress are still clashing over that $900 billion Coronavirus Aid Package, as the clock runs down before lawmakers leave for the holiday break.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, said the plan is alive and well and “there’s no way, no way that we are going to leave Washington without taking care of the emergency needs of our people.”

But, as the COVID-19 pandemic forces more shutdowns, layoffs and evictions…millions of struggling Americans are desperate for the bickering to end and an agreement to be reached.

Republicans say they will introduce a compromise bill Monday night.