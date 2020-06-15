Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the July primary runoff

A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Monday marks the deadline to be able to vote in the Texas primaries from March that required runoffs. Runoffs are typically held in May, but Gov. Abbott delayed them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Statewide, there are no races for Republicans to vote for. However, Democrats will be selecting the challenger to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, who is running for his fourth term in the Senate. The race is narrowed down to State Sen. Royce West and Air Force veteran MJ Hegar.

The other statewide Democratic primary is for a seat on the Texas Railroad Commission, the agency that oversees the oil and natural gas industry.

How to register

First, you should check if you are already registered to vote at your current address. You can do so here with your Texas driver’s license number and date of birth, your first and last names, and the county where you reside, or with your date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which you can find on your voter registration certificate.

If you are not registered to vote, print out your voter registration application here and mail it to the voter registrar in your county. Your application must be postmarked by Monday.

Early voting begins June 29 and runs through July 10. Here is the schedule below: