Mount Pleasant voters approve school bond election & liquor proposal

MOUNT PLEASANT, Tex. (KTAL/KMSS) – East Texas voters have said yes to a $55 million school bond proposal for the Mount Pleasant I.S.D.

The money will pay for renovations to the high school and security upgrades at all campuses.

Mount Pleasant voters also said yes on liquor sales in the city. Currently, beer, wine, and liquor by the drink in restaurants are available for purchase inside city limits. The yes vote now allows for all alcoholic beverages to be sold for off-premises consumption.

