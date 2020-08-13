Natchitoches voters to decide on mayoral race; propositions also on August 15 ballot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches voters will decide Saturday who they want as mayor for the next four years.

Incumbent Mayor Lee Posey is being challenged by Ronnie James Williams, Jr.

In the July 11 election, Williams finished ahead of Posey with 49 percent of the vote, leading to Saturday’s runoff election.

Voters in five northwest Louisiana parishes, will also decide on a number of tax propositions.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. yo 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Residents are reminded to bring along an ID to vote.

