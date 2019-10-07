New Poll: Edwards holds onto lead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – John Bel Edwards continues to hold onto his lead in a new poll in the Louisiana Governor’s race.

The latest poll, conducted by JMC Analytics and Polling, shows Edwards leading with 45 percent. Eddie Rispone is second with 20 percent and Congressman Ralph Abraham is third with 19 percent.

This is the second poll commissioned by the Louisiana Association of Health Plans.

14 percent of those polled were undecided.

Election day is Saturday. If no candidate tops 50 percent a runoff will be held on November 16.

