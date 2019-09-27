New poll shows shift in La. Governor’s race

News
Posted: / Updated:

Candidates for Louisiana Governor. John bel Edwards (l) Ralph Abraham (c) and Eddie Rispone (r)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new poll released this morning show’s a shift in the Louisiana Governor’s race.

The poll shows incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards, leading his challengers with 47%. He is followed by Eddie Rispone at 23%, and Congressman Ralph Abraham at 17%. The undecided vote is at 11%.

The poll was conducted from September 24-26.

To read more of the poll, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss