New poll shows shift in La. Governor’s race

Candidates for Louisiana Governor. John bel Edwards (l) Ralph Abraham (c) and Eddie Rispone (r)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new poll released this morning show’s a shift in the Louisiana Governor’s race.

The poll shows incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards, leading his challengers with 47%. He is followed by Eddie Rispone at 23%, and Congressman Ralph Abraham at 17%. The undecided vote is at 11%.

The poll was conducted from September 24-26.

To read more of the poll, click here.

