Nexstar Media Group hosting first Louisiana governor debate this month

Candidates for Louisiana Governor. John bel Edwards (l) Ralph Abraham (c) and Eddie Rispone (r)

Louisiana’s gubernatorial primary election is coming up and in preparation for voting day, the Nexstar Media Group is hosting the first live televised statewide Louisiana Governor Primary Debate.

The participants are Louisiana Governor Governor John Bel Edwards (D-LA), Congressman Ralph Abraham (R-LA5) and businessman Eddie Rispone (R).

The debate is taking place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 19.

The debate location is the Louisiana State University Union Theater which is located at 310 LSU Student Union.

The debate can be seen on the following television stations and Nexstar websites in the state:

Nexstar stated that “the one-hour debate will air on WNTZ-TV (FOX), WVLA-TV (NBC), WGMB (FOX), KLFY-TV (CBS), KTVE-TV (NBC), KTAL-TV (NBC), in addition to select television broadcast partners including KSWL-TV (CBS) and WGNO-TV (ABC), as well as radio broadcast partners KSYL, KMLB, KRMD, KVOL, KLCL, News Talk 99.5 WRNO in New Orleans, and WJBO News Radio 1150 AM and 97.7 FM in Baton Rouge, which together cover all 64 parishes in the Pelican State.”

The moderators for this debate are:

Chad Sabadie, WGMB FOX 44 News Anchor @ChadSabadie

Jacque Jovic, KTAL NBC 6 News Anchor @jacquejovic

Fred Childers, WVLA NBC Local 33 News This Week in Louisiana Politics Anchor @Fox44fred

“As part of Nexstar’s overall mission to serve the interests of the public, we are committed to doing our part to support greater levels of civic engagement during the upcoming election cycle by producing more debates so local voters can make informed decisions on election day,” stated Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.