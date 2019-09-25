Northwest Louisiana voter guide: 13 propositions explained

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will weigh in on 13 propositions on ballots around Northwest Louisiana in the upcoming statewide election on October 12.

They cover everything from property and sales taxes to alcohol sales, police and fire protection, improvements of streets and bridges and maintaining public facilities.

Early voting for the Gubernatorial Primary Election is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 5, excluding Sunday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All registered voters in Louisiana have the right to vote in elections for candidates and propositions where they reside.

Listed below are the propositions on the ballot for voters in Northwest Louisiana.

Click on the links for more resources and information, including brief explanations of what each question means.



Bienville (7)

Hospital Service District No. 1 Proposition

(Tax Continuation)

Shall Bienville Parish Hospital Service District No. 1, State of Louisiana (the “District”), levy a one and ninety-four hundredths (1.94) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending in the year 2028 (an estimated $232,600 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating facilities and equipment of and for the District.

Bowie (8)

Cypress-Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District Proposition

(Maintenance Millage)



Shall Cypress-Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District of the Parish of Bossier, Louisiana, be authorized to levy and collect an ad valorem tax of three and no hundredths (3.00) mills on all property subject to taxation within said District (with $2.2 million reasonably estimated to be collected per annum) (the “Tax”), for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2020, for the purpose of improving, operating and maintaining the District’s facilities for public benefit, in lieu and cancellation and termination of the 1.54 mills approved on November 4, 2014, upon initial levy of the Tax.

Town of Haughton Proposition No. 1 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent alcohol by volume be permitted by package only and not for consumption on the premises in the Town of Haughton, State of Louisiana.

Town of Haughton Proposition No. 2 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent alcohol by volume for consumption on the premises be permitted in the Town of Haughton, State of Louisiana.

Town of Haughton Proposition No. 3 of 5

Shall the sale of beverage alcohol containing one-half of one percent alcohol by volume and above for consumption on the premises be permitted in the Town of Haughton, State of Louisiana.

Town of Haughton Proposition No. 4 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing one-half of one percent alcohol by volume and above by the package only and not for consumption on the premises be permitted in the Town of Haughton, State of Louisiana.

Town of Haughton Proposition No. 5 of 5

Shall the sale of beverages of high and low alcoholic content be permitted only on the premises of restaurant establishments which have been issued an “R” permit as defined by law in the Town of Haughton, State of Louisiana.

Caddo (9)

Town of Vivian Proposition

(Sales Tax Rededication)

Shall the proceeds of the one-half of one percent (1/2%) sales and use tax authorized at elections held in the Town of Vivian, Louisiana, on June 4, 1977 and September 18, 2004 (an estimated $240,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), after paying the reasonable and necessary costs of collection and administration (the ”Net Avails”), be subject to funding into bonds for any of the capital purposes set forth below, including funding a reserve and paying issuance costs, and, after making all required payments in connection with said bonds, 50% of the remainder transferred monthly to the Town General Fund and expended for any lawful corporate purpose and the remaining 50% to be transferred monthly to a special fund and used for constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating (i) industrial parks and industrial park facilities, (ii) buildings, sites and other improvements for the promotion and encouragement of economic development of the Town; and (iii) recreation and other community buildings and facilities; and shall any Net Avails heretofore dedicated and unexpended for industrial purposes be subject to additional use for the above described community and recreation purposes.

Claiborne (14)

Law Enforcement District Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Law Enforcement District of the Parish of Claiborne, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy a tax of six and thirty hundredths (6.30) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $831,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, for the purpose of providing additional funds for the District.

De Soto (16)

Village of Grand Cane Proposition

(1% Sales Tax Rededication)

Shall the Village of Grand Cane, State of Louisiana (the “Village”), continue to levy and collect the existing one percent (1%) sales and use tax (the “1996 Tax”) authorized at an election held on September 21, 1996 (an estimated $120,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, and shall the proceeds of the Tax heretofore and hereafter collected be used as follows: 50% for constructing, maintaining, improving, resurfacing and keeping in repair public roads, streets and bridges in the Village, including acquiring materials necessary therefor and acquiring, maintaining and operating equipment therefor and 50% for any lawful purpose.



Sabine (43)

North Sabine Fire Protection District Proposition

Shall the North Sabine Fire Protection District, Parish of Sabine, State of Louisiana (“the District”) be re-authorized to levy and collect an ad valorem tax of 7.00 mills for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection in each calendar year on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of twenty (20) years, commencing in the year 2019 to and including the year 2038 (an estimated $700,000 is reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the Tax for the entire first year, and this amount will increase if the value of property subject to taxation increases) said re-authorized millage to be an increase of 1.62 mills over the 5.38 mills authorized to be levied through 2018 pursuant to an election held on November 4, 2008.

Webster (60)

Dixie Inn Fire Protection District No. 7 Proposition

(Millage Continuation)

Shall Dixie Inn Fire Protection District No. 7 of the Parish of Webster, State of Louisiana (the “District”), levy a fifteen (15) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $218,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, extending, operating or maintaining fire protection facilities and equipment in the District.

Dubberly Fire Protection District No. 4 Proposition

(Millage Continuation)

Shall Dubberly Fire Protection District No. 4 of the Parish of Webster, State of Louisiana (the “District”), levy and collect an ad valorem tax of eleven and four hundredths (11.04) mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $180,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2019 and ending with the year 2028, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment of the District, including the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, and all purposes incidental thereto, said millage to represent a one and four hundredths mills (1.04) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 10 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2018 pursuant to an election held on October 4, 2008.