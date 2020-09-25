Obama endorses Perkins Senate run

In this image from video, former President Barack Obama speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is getting the support of former President Barack Obama in his run for U.S. Senate.

Perkins is among the 14 candidates challenging incumbent Senator Bill Cassidy in the November 3 election.

“I’m proud to endorse these outstanding Democratic candidates who will work to get the virus under control, rebuild the economy and the middle class, and protect Americans’ health care and preexisting conditions protections from Republican assault,” said President Barack Obama.

In receiving the endorsement, Perkins calls it an honor.

“It was an honor to serve 8 years in the military under President Barack Obama’s leadership and it’s an honor to have his support as we fight for working families across Louisiana,” said Mayor Perkins.

If needed a runoff race will be held on December 5.

