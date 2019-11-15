Exclusive: President Trump speaks one-on-one Nexstar Media Group

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – President Donald Trump made this third trip to Louisiana to stump for Republicans in Louisiana, and NBC 10 anchor Michelli Martin got to speak one-on-one with the Commander-in-Chief.

President Trump was back in Louisiana to campaign for Republican, Eddie Rispone, candidate for Governor. Rispone is hoping to unseat the incumbent Democrat, John Bel Edwards.

