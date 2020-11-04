Only one runoff in Caddo judicial races – Shreveport City Judge

Emily Merkle (l) and Edward Mouton will face each other in a runoff for Shreveport City Court Judge on Dec. 5

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At the end of the evening, there was only one runoff in all of the contested judicial races in Caddo Parish – the race for the open seat on the Shreveport City Court.

Family and civil law attorney Emily Merckle led the three-way race garnering 19,815 votes or 45 percent of the total vote. Challenger Edward Mouton came in second with 12,265 votes, squeaking by third place finisher Paul Wood, who received 12,148 votes, giving Mouton a 28 percent to 27 percent advantage over Wood.

The race will be decided in Louisiana’s Dec. 5 runoff election.

Results of other contested Caddo Parish judicial races are as follows:

Judge, Court of Appeal – 2nd Circuit, 3rd District, Elec. Sec. 2C

Incumbent Louisiana 2ND Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Janette Garrett was handily re-elected for a second 10-year term today. Garrett received 47,738 votes or 76 percent of the vote to challenger Trina Chu’s 15,201 votes.

Caddo District Judge ES2, Division C

Republican Chris Victory defeated two opponents in the race to fill the seat of retiring Caddo Parish Chief Judge Bobby Waddell. Victory tallied 17,656 votes, which amounted to 51 percent, while Democrat challenger Edwin Byrd garnered11,077 votes or 32 percent. Democrat Mary Winchell brought up the rear with 6,099 votes or 18 percent.

Caddo District Judge ES2, Division I

Voters sent Republican incumbent Judge Craig Marcotte back to the bench for his third term, casting 21,997 votes in his favor, giving him a 64-36 percent advantage over challenger Jacob Oakley, who garnered 12,234 votes. With the exception of Judge Ramona Emanuel, Marcotte was the only was the only sitting Caddo Parish judge to draw a challenger in the 2020 election.

Shreveport City Judge

Juvenile Court Judge, Section 3 A

Local attorney Natalie Howell, a Republican, handily defeated opponent Clay Walker, an Independent, 19,440 to 15,522 votes, or 56 percent to 44 percent.

Shreveport City Marshall

With 42,449 or 61 percent of the vote, incumbent Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell will go back into office after defeating challengers Donald “DJ” Gaut who received 14,920 votes and third-place finisher Anthony Johnson who received 12,326 votes.

Winners in contested Caddo Parish Constable – Justice of the Peace races are as follows:

Justice of the Peace – Ward 5:

Terri McConnell

Constable – Justice of the Peace – Ward 2, Oil City District:

Barry Purcell

Constable – Justice of the Peace Ward 3, Blanchard District:

Melvin “Gene” Presley

Constable – Justice of the Peace Ward 3 Mooringsport District:

Roger D. Harris

Constable – Justice of the Peace Ward 5:

Tony Hunter

Constable – Justice of the Peace Ward 6:

Runoff, Dec. 5: Kevin McClure (45 %) & William “Billy” Gaston Jr. (31%)

Constable – Justice of the Peace Ward 7:

John McGrew

Constable – Justice of the Peace Ward 8:

Patrick Young

