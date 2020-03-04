1  of  2
Live Now
Super Tuesday results and analysis Continuing coverage of deadly Tennessee tornados

Paddie wins re-election for Texas State Representative District 9 race

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chris Paddie_1508441964414.jpg
Your Local Election HQ Results

LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS BY STATE

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Texas

LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS BY COUNTY

Bowie County

Genoa County

Hempstead County

Howard County

Lafayette County

Little River

Marion County

Miller County

Panola County

Sevier County

Shelby County

Titus County

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Chris Paddie is overwhelmingly re-elected in the Texas House of Representatives District 9 race.

As of 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night, Paddie was leading Mark Williams 78 percent to 21 percent.

No candidate signed up to run in the Democratic primary, so Paddie will start his new term in January 2021.

House District 9 encompasses Panola, Harrison, Marion, Cass, Sabine and Shelby Counties.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories