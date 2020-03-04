Paddie wins re-election for Texas State Representative District 9 race

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Chris Paddie is overwhelmingly re-elected in the Texas House of Representatives District 9 race.

As of 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night, Paddie was leading Mark Williams 78 percent to 21 percent.

No candidate signed up to run in the Democratic primary, so Paddie will start his new term in January 2021.

House District 9 encompasses Panola, Harrison, Marion, Cass, Sabine and Shelby Counties.

