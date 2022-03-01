PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Republican nomination in the race for Panola County District Attorney is headed to a runoff, with incumbent DA Danny Buck Davidson garnering just under 49% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary.

A runoff is required when no candidate gets a majority of the vote, meaning more than half of the votes cast.

Republican primary challengers criminal defense attorney Tim Cariker and Child Protective Services regional attorney Patrice Savage came in with 26 and 22% of the vote, respectively.

That means Davidson will face Cariker in a runoff set for May 24.

“I’m very excited to lead the race,” Davidson said Tuesday night. “We had such a large turnout of people, I’m hoping we can get the same turnout when the runoff comes.”

There was no Democratic primary in the race for Panola County DA.

Davidson has served as Panola County DA for more than 17 years. He became nationally famous after actor Matthew McConaughey played him in the movie, “Bernie,” a man Davidson successfully prosecuted for murder.