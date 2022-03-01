PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Five incumbents are facing challenges in Panola County in Tuesday’s primary election, including a state house seat, the district attorney’s office, the sheriff’s office, and a county commissioner.

Voters will also decide on who will run for the county judge seat in November, as well as the county court at law and two local justices of the peace. Here is a round-up of the races on the Panola County ballot on Tuesday.

TX State House District 11 (GOP)

Three candidates are challenging 60-year-old incumbent Texas state Rep. Travis Clardy (R-Dist. 11), for the Republican nomination to that office. A Nacogdoches attorney, Clardy has represented District 11 in the State House since he was first elected in 2013.

His challengers are:

Greg Caldwell

Mark Williams

Rachel Hale

Panola County Criminal District Attorney (GOP)

Two people are challenging Panola County’s long-time District Attorney Danny Buck Davidson for the Republican nomination. Davidson became nationally famous after actor Matthew McConaughey played him in the movie, “Bernie,” a man Davidson successfully prosecuted for murder.

Challengers are:

Tim Cariker

Patrice Savage

Panola County Judge (GOP)

Texas 123rd District Judge position is open after Republican incumbent Leeann Kay Jones resigned in October and her predecessor, retired Judge David Anderson, was sworn in to fill the seat until a new judge could be elected.

Vying for the Republican nomination for that seat, which covers Panola and Shelby Counties are:

Rodger Mclane

Paul Beatty

Gary Kelley

Tonya Melton Cooke

Panola County Court at Law

Two candidates will go head-to-head for the Republican nomination for Panola County Court at Law to replace current Judge Terry Bailey, who is retiring after 24 years on the bench. Those candidates are:

Larry Fields

Rick McPherson

Panola County Sheriff – Unexpired Term (GOP)

R.C. Cutter Clinton is challenging incumbent Sarah Fields for the Panola County Sheriff for the Republican nomination. Fields was sworn in in May after longtime Sheriff Kevin Lake retired. She now is vying for the Republican nomination for her first full term.

Panola County Commissioner Precinct 2 (GOP)

Two men are challenging Panola County Commissioner Precinct 2F Republican incumbent David Cole for the Republican slot on the ballot. They are:

Brett Hawkins

Roy Carpenter

Panola Justice of the Peace – Precinct 1 & 4 (GOP)

Since Larry Fields, incumbent Panola Justice of the Peace – Precinct 1 & 4, decided to run for the Republican nomination for Panola County Court at Law, his seat is open and three people will compete for the Republican nomination. They are:

Scott Jones

Mary Sue Kiper

K. Denise Gray

Panola Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 & 3 (GOP)

Panola Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 & 3 Republican Toni Hughes, who has served in the office for five years, is being challenged for the Republican nomination by:

Knox Mosby Jr.

Shelly Avery

The polls open in Texas at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. A primary runoff is scheduled for May 24. The general election is set for November 8.