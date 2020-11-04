Parks ousts incumbent Carroll-Bridges in race for Bossier City Judge

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Republican Santi Parks has ousted Republican Cynthia Carroll-Bridges for Bossier City Judge.

Tuesday night Parks received 58.1 percent of the vote to win over Carroll-Bridges who received 41.9 percent of the vote.

Three Justices of the Peace were also elected in Bossier Parish:

District 1 – Republican William Shelton

District 3 – Republican Terry Sullivan

District 6 – Republican Michael Keith

Benton elected a mayor and a police chief, along with two city aldermen.

Republican S.G. Horton won over Kenneth Shiflett for Benton Mayor and Republican Steve Collier beat out Republican Mark Crouch for Town of Benton Police Chief.

The Town of Benton elected Democrat Tiffany Manning as Alderman for District 2 and Republican James Friday for Alderman District 4.

Meanwhile, for the Town of Plain Dealing Mayor Tammy Murray received 58.2 percent of the vote to win over Republican Cindy Dodson who had 41.8 percent of the vote.

The Town of Plain Dealing elected a Marshal and several city alderman.

Five city alderman were also elected in the Town of Haughton.