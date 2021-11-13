Parks wins Bossier Parish Police Jury Dist. 5 seat

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Julianna Parks has won the Bossier Police Juror District 5 race, defeating fellow Republican Mindy Wardlaw with 61 percent of the vote to Wardlaw’s 39 percent.
Parks has been serving as interim since June, following the resignation of 10-year jury member Jack “Bump” Skaggs.
Parks is an attorney and founding partner and current managing partner of the law firm Langley & Parks. She is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Bossier Parish Republican Party, and president of the board of directors for The Gingerbread House, the Bossier/Caddo Children’s Advocacy Center for abused and neglected children.
She is married to Bossier City City Court Judge Santi Parks and the couple has two sons, Brady and Asher.
