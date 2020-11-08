Parties & protests: America reacts to Biden’s victory

(NBC News) After four days of waiting on vote returns, thousands of Americans spilled into the streets Saturday to celebrate the news that Joe Biden is now the president-elect.

Dancing, screaming, singing and cheering crowds gathered from coast to coast for impromptu celebrations and champagne toasts.

In many places the parties were met by protests from Trump supporters, who like the president himself, aren’t accepting the outcome of the election.

Mr. Trump is promising a legal fight, alleging voter fraud without presenting any evidence so far.

