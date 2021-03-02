Party chair makes case for Democrats in NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The head of the Louisiana Democratic Party says she wants to grow the party’s presence in northwest Louisiana.

That was Katie Bernhardt’s message during a visit Monday to Shreveport.

Chair Katie Bernhardt met with local labor & elected leaders in Shreveport this morning.



Labor is the backbone of the Democratic Party, and she outlined her vision for a stronger party that unapologetically stands for higher wages, workers rights, & more affordable healthcare. pic.twitter.com/KDVRTn0kWi — Louisiana Democrats (@LaDemos) March 1, 2021

Bernhardt says they’re working to get the word out ahead of the next statewide elections, that democrats are working for them.

“That the working men and women of the state of Louisiana know that we are the party of public education, that we are the part of a fair pay for fair days work, that we are the party that they can find retirement and that we are the party that will fight for the working families of our state,” said Bernhardt.

Bernhardt says they’re in the process of starting a voter registration drive to start signing up voters ahead of next year’s statewide election.