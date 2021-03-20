People take to the streets for day of campaigning in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As voting continues around Louisiana, people in Bossier Parish are making their way to polls and streets to voice their opinion.

People in the Black Voters Matter Organization joined with Louisiana Power Coalition made stops throughout Louisiana to make sure everyone gets an opportunity to cast their vote.

“Voting is a means to an end. It is a tool to actually get the things that we need in our community to transform them,” said Louisiana State Coordinator, Omari Ho-Sang.

The organizations are reminding citizens that while elections are only one day. Local Governments work to solve education, crime, and development every day throughout the year.

“All of those are just as important, if not more so than those presidential elections because they are going to affect people day in and day out,” said Louisiana Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, Candice Battiste.

Local people also took to the streets to voice support for their favorite candidates. Starsky Murrell Sr. is campaigning for Lee Jeter, the only Democrat on the ballot who is running for an at-large seat on the Bossier City Council.

“Lee Jeter is a man of integrity and transparency and he’s going to hear the voice of everybody in Bossier City,” said Murrell Sr.

Dennis Bamburg, who represents District 12 on the Bossier Parish School Board says he came out in support of Shane Cheatham is in his second term in the District 1 seat on the Bossier City Council. Cheatham is in his second term in the District 11 seat on the school board.

“I sit on the School Board with him currently and he has made some great changes on the school board and cares about the whole city, the parish as a whole, “ said Bamburg.

Jefferson Williams, the husband of Dr.Cassie Williams, an educator who is running in a special election to fill the unexpired District 4 seat on the State Board of Education, says after hearing complaints about North Louisiana schools, his wife wants to be the voice of teachers.

“For her, that’s been the goal to be in a position to fix some of the problems she had in the classroom but do it for all teachers,” said Williams.