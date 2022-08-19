SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins might have won the legal battle over his eligibility to run for re-election, but one local political analyst says the road to a second term is still uncertain.

The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday overturned Perkins’ disqualification, clearing the way for the incumbent’s name to be on the ballot in November alongside nine other candidates in the race for Shreveport mayor.

“He may have won in court but the whole thing may have been one of the nails in the coffin,“ said LSU-Shreveport Associate Political Science Professor Jeffrey Sadow.

Sadow says the three weeks of legal wrangling that left Perkins’ re-election campaign in limbo likely cost him.

“Certainly, he can win reelection, but the problem is he’s lost a lot of momentum over the last couple of weeks.”

That includes lost time and resources on the campaign trail, which means lost time in the effort to reach potential voters.

“They don’t know if they should be out of there doing it so that will probably reduce the volunteer resources for his campaign. It probably hit his donations. Donors were uncertain whether there was a viable candidacy, so they probably held off on giving money, so all of this is going to negatively impact his campaign.”

Sadow says the whole thing could cost him his votes in the November election.

“Voters certainly may be egged on by the candidates saying, “Well you have this guy that’s been mayor for 3.5 years and he can’t even fill out a form correctly to run for office.”

If nothing else, Sadow says a run-off election in the race is possible.