Perkins endorses Bloomberg for President

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins speaking to Kellie Meyer at the U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting in Washington, D.C.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is throwing his support behind Mike Bloomberg in his bid for President.

“It is our responsibility to build a nation that our young people can be proud of and motivates them to be contributors as they inherit the challenges of our time,” said Perkins. “In order to do this, we need leaders who listen, are willing to work across the aisle, and will support local leaders to put our nation on the right path forward. As a mayor, business leader, and philanthropist, Mike Bloomberg has consistently engaged local leaders in an ongoing dialogue and has inspired mayors across the country to do their part. He is a visionary with a plan to build smarter and safer infrastructure that is more sustainable for cities like Shreveport and give us all a better future. I am delighted to give Mike my support.”

Perkins has also been named National Co-Chair of Young Electeds for the campaign and will advise on strategy and policy.

“Mayor Perkins has led all his life — as class president at West Point, during multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, and now as he moves his hometown forward,” said Mike Bloomberg.

Perkins recently highlighted Bloomberg and his ideas at the recent United States Conference of Mayors meeting in Washington D.C.

I’m proud to be representing #Shreveport at @usmayors. This is a productive exchange of ideas where city leaders from around the nation exchange best practices to solve the problems our communities face. @MikeBloomberg is currently on stage sharing his experience. #MayorsDC20 pic.twitter.com/VIHCcduVWJ — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins (@ShreveportMayor) January 22, 2020

“We share a belief in the need to rebuild America, starting with infrastructure in communities like Shreveport and extending to our alliances around the world,” said Bloomberg.

Bloomberg’s campaign is skipping the early voting states, to instead focus on the states taking part in Super Tuesday, including Arkansas and Texas.

Louisiana is holding its Presidential Primary on April 4.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.