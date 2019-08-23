Perkins leads first of several community meetings on $186 million bond proposal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A series of community meetings on Shreveport’s $186 million bond proposal kicked off Thursday night.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is leading the meetings to help gain support for the proposal his administration is needed for the city.

The Shreveport City Council voted earlier this month to put the proposal on the November 16 ballot.

The proposal was recommended by the Citizens’ Bond Committee, which included 16 volunteers of whom the Mayor and each City Councilperson appointed two members.

The community meetings will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following park recreation centers and local church on the respective dates:

Thursday, Aug. 29 – Broadmoor Presbyterian Church 1915 Grover Place

Thursday, Sept. 5 – Mamie Hicks 200 Mayfair St.

Thursday, Sept. 12 – Valencia 1800 Viking Dr.

Thursday, Sept. 26 – Airport Park 6500 Kennedy Dr.

Thursday, Oct. 10 – A.B. Palmer 547 E. 79th St.

Thursday, Oct. 17 – Bilberry 1902 Alabama Ave.

