SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins on Thursday formally announced his intention to seek re-election in the Nov. 8 municipal election.

The announcement was made at Orlandeaux’s at 11 a.m.

Other candidates who have announced their intention to run for the City’s highest office include Tom Arceneaux, Mario Chavez, Tracey Mendels and Darryl R. Ware II.

Contrary to an earlier bid for the office of Mayor, in mid-May, Caddo Commissioner Jim Taliaferro announced he would not take another run for the mayor’s seat and instead will focus on the Shreveport City Council District C seat being vacated by John Nickelson.

The official window to qualify for the Nov. 8 elections is July 20-22. The state has not announced a date for a run-off, should one become necessary.