Petitions submitted for Arkansas redistricting initiative

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Supporters of an effort to change the way Arkansas redraws its congressional and legislative districts submitted thousands of signatures Monday to try and get their proposal on the November ballot.

Arkansas Voters First said it submitted 98,728 signatures for its proposed constitutional amendment. The measure needs at least 89,151 valid signatures from registered voters to qualify for the November ballot.

Monday is the deadline for initiative campaigns to submit signatures for their proposals. Petitions for proposals to allow open primaries and expand casinos are also expected to be submitted.

The Arkansas Voters First proposal is among several redistricting initiatives supporters are trying to put before voters this year. The group’s proposal would put a nine-member commission in charge of redrawing congressional and legislative districts.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.