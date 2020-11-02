Plan Your Vote: Election day reminders for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Here is what you need to know ahead of Election Day on Tuesday if you are planning on heading out to vote in person.

Polls are set to open in Louisiana at 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for more details and information on where to vote.

In Texas and Oklahoma, polls are open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Click here for Texas voting locations and information. For information on voting in Oklahoma, click here.

And in Arkansas, polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Click here to find your polling location and more information on voting in Arkansas.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote.

Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.

If you’re standing in line when the polls close, you will be allowed to vote.

