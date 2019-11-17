Political analyst calls projected winner in Secretary of State’s race

by: Tyler Waggenspack

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – It seems Louisiana’s Republican incumbent secretary of state will keep his position.

As of 9 p.m., with 41% of precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin had 62% of the vote in the runoff with Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup, who had 38%.

John Couvillon of JMC Analytics & Polling says Ardoin is the projected winner.

