Abraham concedes as race for Louisiana Governor heads to runoff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Rep. Ralph Abraham has conceded and endorsed Businessman Eddie Rispone in the race for governor has he and incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards head to a runoff in November.

“Given the drop for smaller, medium and suburban parishes, I believe this puts Governor John Bel Edwards in a position for a runoff,” Couvillon says.

The lastest numbers as of 10:03PM CT had Rispone with 27.41%, ahead of Abraham with 24.04%. Edwards had 46.16% with 61 of 64 precincts reporting.

