Poll: Edwards leads challengers in re-election race

by: John Walton

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new poll shows Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards leading challengers in the race for re-election, but short of the 50% needed to avoid a runoff. 

The poll from JMC Analytics and Polling has Edwards at 38%., Congressman Ralph Abraham at 23%, and businessman Eddie Rispone at 7%. 32% of those polled are undecided.

In potential runoff matchups, Edwards leads Abraham 40% to 36%, and leads Rispone 41% to 28%.

The primary election is October 12 with the runoff election set for November 16. 

The poll was commissioned by Harris, Deville & Associates.

