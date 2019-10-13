Prator wins sixth term as Caddo Sheriff

CADDO PARISH, La (KTAL/KMSS) — Voters are clearly satisfied with the job that Steve Prator is doing and they re-elected him Saturday to serve another term as Caddo Parish Sheriff.

With 93% of precincts reporting, Prator had 65% of the vote as of 10:30 p.m. His closest challenger, Democrat Eric Hatfield, had 21%.

Prator, who has over 40 years of law enforcement experience, is currently serving his fifth term as Sheriff.

Prator said during his campaign that he was ready for another term.

Prator said, “I still feel energetic about the job. I’m passionate about law enforcement and serving the public. That’s been my whole life. I’m a career, hard-nosed law enforcement officer and I’m not ready to quit doing that.”

The long-time sheriff said he stands by his accomplishments and is most proud of the brave men and women who serve with him.

Prator added, “We’ve done so many things. You could start out with the crime rate, from saving money to the way we serve people. I’m proud of Safety Town and CCC and the programs we run at CCC. Proud of the crime rate and technology. We stay up with any technology that’s available and really on the forefront of that.”

