Preps underway for Trump rally in Bossier City as first attendees arrive

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Forty-eight hours before President Donald Trump is set to return to Louisiana for a second rally in two weeks, a handful of early birds have already set up camp outside the venue in Bossier City.

President Trump will lead the rally Thursday night at the CenturyLink Center for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone in hopes of keeping incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards from winning another term in office.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, at least five people had set up tents in the parking lot. They say are from Wyoming and Washington state, and that they travel to all of the president’s rallies. They said they were at the Monroe event last week.

Gale Roberts, who calls himself “Trumped-up Cowboy,” is from Wyoming and says he travels all over the country to President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Indeed, the event is expected to bring thousands of visitors from the region and across the country to the Shreveport-Bossier area. Local hotels and motels are already filling up and nearly booked to capacity, according to Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker.

CenturyLink General Manager Rebecca Bonnevier says the fire marshall will allow 14,200 people inside the venue for Thursday’s event. Attendees are required to have tickets for security reasons, but the tickets are free and do not guarantee a seat. Tickets are first-come, first-serve and limited to two tickets per mobile number. Once the capacity inside the venue is reached, the doors will close. Click here to register.

“Generally speaking, we have heard in the past there are more tickets out than people could get in, so it’s important to get here as soon as possible if you want to be inside,” said Bonnevier. Attendees who don’t make it in will be able to view the rally on LED screens set up outside.

At last week’s rally, an estimated 7,500 people attended inside the Monroe Civic Center and another 7,800 watched from outside. Lines formed throughout the morning before the doors opened early that afternoon.

According to the Trump campaign, which is organizing the event, the doors will open at 4:00 PM (CST) Thursday at the CenturyLink Center for General Admission and the president is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

Bonnevier says no lighters or e-cigarettes will be allowed inside. No alcohol will be sold inside or outside, but concessions will be available inside the venue and food trucks will be outside. More information will be released as it becomes available.

No details on traffic detours or closures have been released, but Walker said plans for Thursday will be finalized in the next 48 hours.

