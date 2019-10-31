President Trump planning Monroe rally for Rispone

President Donald Trump greets Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidates Ralph Abraham right, and Eddie Rispone at Trump’s campaign rally in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Trump introduced both on the eve of the Louisiana election, urging the crowd to vote for either to unseat incumbent Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – President Donald Trump has tentatively scheduled a trip to Monroe next week to rally for Republican candidate for Governor Eddie Rispone.

The exact date and location of the rally is still being determined.

President Trump held a Republican rally in Lafayette ahead of the October 12 election. Since then, he has endorsed Rispone in his race against Democratic incumbent Governor John Bel Edwards.

Vice President Mike Pence held a private fundraiser earlier this week in Baton Rouge for Rispone and held a GOP unity rally the week after the October 12 election.

Monroe is the biggest city inside Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham’s district.

Abraham, who represents the 5th Congressional District, came in third in the October 12 primary election and has also endorsed Rispone. A recent poll showed Rispone leading in the district 51 to 41 percent over Edwards.

LOUISIANA GOVERNOR POLL BY CD: Since congressional districts and media markets have some overlap, these are the LA Governor poll results by Congressional district, with the primary results as well: CC @WVLANBCLocal33 @wgmbfox44 @John_Walton_ pic.twitter.com/Rfm1DmkV1b — John Couvillon (@WinWithJMC) October 29, 2019

