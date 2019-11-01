President Trump stumping GOP contender for Louisiana governor online; bashes incumbent Democrat

President Donald Trump departs O’Hare International Airport after speaking at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33) (Fox 44) – Early voting for the November 16th runoff election is just a day away, and President Donald Trump giving his stance on the race for Louisiana governor, urging voters to choose the GOP contender.

The president posted on Twitter Friday morning bashing incumbent Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards, while also supporting Republican candidate businessman Eddie Rispone.

In regards to Edwards, President Trump tweeted: “LOUISIANA! Extreme Democrat John Bel Edwards has sided with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to support Sanctuary Cities, High Taxes, and Open Borders. He is crushing Louisiana’s economy and your Second Amendment rights…. “

President Donald Trump greets Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidates Ralph Abraham right, and Eddie Rispone at Trump’s campaign rally in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Trump introduced both on the eve of the Louisiana election, urging the crowd to vote for either to unseat incumbent Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gov. John Bel Edwards (L) Eddie Rispone (R)

Edwards himself, has stopped short of bashing the president in the past, once saying he expects President Trump to support his own Republican party, and he’s also been invited to Washington D.C. several times to work with Mr. Trump on bipartisan issues.

As for Rispone, Mr. Trump said “ ….Our Republican candidate @EddieRispone is a successful conservative businessman who will stand with me to create jobs and protect your Second Amendment. GET OUT AND VOTE for Eddie, the next Governor of the GREAT State of Louisiana!”

The president has been vocal in his support for having a Republican take back the state’s highest office. Mr. Trump even came to Louisiana in early October when he held a rally in Lake Charles, urging voters to pick either Eddie Rispone or Ralph Abraham.

President Trump is also making another visit to Louisiana November 6th in Monroe to stump Eddie Rispone. The rally will take place at 7 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center.

Early voting for the runoff starts Saturday, November 2nd and runs through November 9th. The runoff election day itself is November 16th.