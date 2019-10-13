President Trump weighs in on Louisiana governor’s race

BATON ROUGE (KTAL/KMSS) – The President of the United States shared his thoughts late Saturday night on the results of the governor’s race, which is headed for a runoff after Democratic incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards was unable to top 50% of the vote in the six-candidate field.

Trump praised the outcome of Saturday’s election and took credit for keeping Edwards from a primary victory, saying in a tweet: “The Governor of Louisiana, John Bel Edwards, has done a poor job. NOW HE IS IN A RUNOFF WITH A GREAT REPUBLICAN, @EddieRispone. Thank you Louisiana!” He said Edwards’ support fell “after I explained what a bad job the Governor was doing.”

The Governor of Louisiana, John Bel Edwards, has done a poor job. NOW HE IS IN A RUNOFF WITH A GREAT REPUBLICAN, @EddieRispone. Thank you Louisiana! 66% down to 47% after I explained what a bad job the Governor was doing. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

The runoff is scheduled for November 16.