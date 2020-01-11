Presidential candidates registered for Louisiana’s primary

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, people vote at Jamestown Town Hall in Kieler, Wis. Conservatives are asking a judge to find the Wisconsin Elections Commission in contempt for not immediately purging more than 200,000 voters from the rolls. A judge last month ordered the purge of voters who may have moved and didn’t respond within 30 days to notification sent by the elections commission in October 2019. (Nicki Kohl/Telegraph Herald via AP, File)

BATON ROUGE. La. (AP) – Candidate registration for Louisiana’s presidential primary has ended.

Fourteen Democrats signed up for the ballot and four Republicans are challenging President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination. The April 4th election is a rare closed party primary in Louisiana.

That means only registered Republicans can vote on the April ballot to determine who will win the state’s GOP presidential nomination, while only registered Democrats can choose among the contenders for the state’s Democratic presidential nomination.

The three-day candidate signup period wrapped up Friday.

