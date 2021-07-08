Prosecutor Allie Stahl announces candidacy for Bossier Parish District Court judge

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hours after the Bossier City Council approved Mayor Tommy Chandler’s appointment of Bossier District Judge Charles Chandler for City Attorney, a candidate has announced a run to replace him on the bench.

Assistant District Attorney Allie Aiello Stahl, a prosecutor who handles felony and misdemeanor

criminal cases in both Bossier and Webster Parish, says she will be a candidate for the Bossier Parish District Court judge vacancy.

“Because this election will likely occur in March 2022, I will have a formal campaign launch after this year’s fall elections,” Attorney Stahl said in a released statement Thursday.

“However, I have been encouraged by friends, colleagues, and supporters to publicly share my intentions. As a candidate for judge, I will present my qualifications, my successful criminal prosecutorial experience working for District Attorney Schuyler Marvin, and a deep respect for our Constitution and the rule of law.”

“I firmly believe that a judge’s role in our courts is to interpret the law fairly as the law is written, and not necessarily how one thinks the law should be. The role of our courts is to be fair, impartial, and absent any activist leaning or intent. If I am honored to serve my fellow citizens as their next district court judge, I will faithfully honor this role. I look forward to sharing our complete campaign launch this fall,” said Stahl.