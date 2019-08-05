Qualifying begins Tuesday for Louisiana’s fall elections

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana election season officially begins Tuesday.

Candidates that plan to appear on the October 12 ballot, can begin qualifying. Candidates will have until Thursday to qualify.

The race for Louisiana Governor will be the top race on the ballot. Democratic incumbent Governor already has two Republican challengers, Congressman Ralph Abraham, and businessman Eddie Rispone.

Voters will also decide Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Treasurer, Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry and Commissioner of Insurance.

State Senators and Representatives are also up for election.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator is running for re-election. He’s expected to have two challengers for his seat. Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington is also running for re-election.

Candidates will also qualify for the Sheriff’s race in Bienville, Claiborne, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Webster Parishes.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.