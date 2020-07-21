Qualifying begins Wednesday for the November 3 elections in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Candidates hoping to appear on the November 3 ballot in Louisiana, can begin qualifying on Wednesday.

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s office says qualifying will continue through Friday until 4:30 p.m.

All candidates for local municipal races will qualify with their parish clerk of court.

All candidates for the 4th Congressional District, U.S. Senator, and Public Service Commissioner will qualify at the Louisiana State Archives in Baton Rouge.

Other notable races include District Attorney in Caddo, Bossier/Webster and DeSoto parishes as well as City Marshal in Shreveport. Candidates can also begin qualifying for the Shreveport City Council District A seat.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.